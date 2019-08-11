CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People headed out to the 2nd Annual Cigars for Soldiers event in Chicopee.
Everyone at the event gets a gift bag with several cigars.
This raises money to send care packages with cigars to troops stationed overseas.
The two founders describe why it was important for them to give back to soldiers.
John Beaulieu, the Co-Founder of the Cigars for Soldiers explained the reason for the annual event.
"We always like to give back and one of my regrets in life was not serving my country and I tell that to people and they say you are serving your country now and the troops appreciate that," Beaulieu said.
Bernie Stgeorge, the second Co-Founder for the Cigars for Soldiers noted the reason for the cigars.
"A cigar is a treat like a piece of cake at the end of the meal maybe not the healthiest thing in the world but it's nice to have and they need something nice to have at the end of their day," Stgeorge explained.
This event also raised money for the Pioneer Valley USO.
