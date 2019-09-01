LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Many in Ludlow enjoyed food, music and more during the 71st Annual Celebration of Our Lady of Fatima this weekend.
Families and friends gathered to celebrate the patron saint from Portugal.
As part of the tradition, people pray for those in need.
Many in attendance, such as Teresa Romeiro and Jose Nunes told Western Mass News they come time and time again for one of the largest celebrations of its kind in the northeast.
"There are a lot of people from all over different surroundings," Romeiro said.
The event had a candle-lit procession late Sunday evening.
"I use to come here for many many years. I just came back from Portugal and they have a lot of great feasts but this one holds its own...It's just as good as some of the other ones," Nunes said.
It will run through the end of the day on Monday.
