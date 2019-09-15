HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people came out on Sunday to enjoy the nice weather during the 'Walk to End Alzheimer's' in Holyoke.
The event is one of the largest of its kind in the area.
One of the organizers, Bianca Walker told Western Mass News she's amazed each year by the dedication of the people who come out.
"This is a day of hope, unfortunately, Alzheimer's disease is devastating the diagnosis the toll it takes on families and the caregivers so on this particular day we all come together and we walk for hope and you see tears, you see smiles, you see a lot of love on this day," Walker said.
People wore a variety of colors for the event.
Blue was for someone with Alzheimer's or dementia while purple is for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease.
