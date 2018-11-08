AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Emergency crews remain on scene of a fire on Kellogg Avenue this morning.
Members of the Hadley, Pelham, and Belchertown Fire Departments were called in to assist, and officials have determined that the improper disposal of smoking materials is what caused this fire to occur.
An elderly woman was injured, and was taken to a Boston hospital.
Their condition remains unknown.
As for the rest of the people living in the elderly assisted living complex, they've been evacuated, at least in the effected wing where the fire was.
Amherst's Assistant Fire Chief tells Western Mass News that upwards of forty people can't go back to their homes.
The complex itself is run by the town's housing authority.
In the meantime, they've congregated at Bang's Community Center, another building at this complex, to undergo checks and also just to stay warm.
"A lot of these people," third floor resident Joe Magee tells us. "Won't be able to sit in the Bangs Center for six hours. We got some people that are very ill and require a lot of care. I don't know what's going to happen."
Kellogg Avenue is shut down, and the fire has been put out.
Now, the crews will investigate what led up to it and also find out where all of these displaced people will be able to go.
