WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With the spring-like weather we are experiencing this weekend, many people are heading outdoors to businesses that aren't usually busy in the middle of winter.
Western Mass News has more from the East Mountain Country Club.
It’s the middle of January and people are trading in their skis and snowboards for golf clubs.
Manager, Ted Perez said the phone has been ringing off the hook and the line of eager golfers is endless at East Mountain Country Club in Westfield.
"If I can open the golf course, I’ll keep it open. The bills for all businesses keep coming in. My dad used to say it’s like finding money on the streets this time of year because it doesn’t cost me a lot to be open. I don’t have a big staff, I don’t have to cut grass or do anything like that. This is nice," Perez explained
Perez could barely step away from the cash register or stop bringing out golf carts to talk with Western Mass News about the mid-winter boost in business.
He said people have been booking tee times since the beginning of the week and by the end of the weekend, they expect to see nearly 300 golfers enjoy the January sunshine.
"60 degrees in January is pretty rare. Tomorrow is supposed to be just as nice, if not better. I’m already pretty well booked up for tomorrow. This is nice this time of year. It’s a nice shot in the arm to get through the winter," Perez noted.
Thomas Pelland from South Hadley, who was in a group of nine said nothing stops them from trying to hit the links once a month.
"We’re just crazy. We played a couple of weeks ago and it was ice all over the greens. If they’re crazy enough to let us out here, we’re crazy enough to be here. We enjoy it. There’s nothing I like to do in the winter so if we can golf, I’m happy," Pelland said.
