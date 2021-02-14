The event, held by the Northampton Abolition, was where community members were asked to reimagine what community safety meant to them.

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- People came together to make giant Valentine's Day cards in Northampton's Pulaski Park.

The event, held by the Northampton Abolition, was where community members were asked to reimagine what community safety meant to them. One person Western Mass News spoke to describes how they came up with the idea.

PULASKI PARK Northampton V-Day cards

(Western Mass News photo)

"So this event, kind of, came up naturally because there is so much energy in the group. What your seeing today isn't really about us, but a national movement for Black Lives that happens to be springing up in Northampton as well," a Northampton resident said.

There was also a version of the event held online. For more information on the event, and the organization, Northampton Abolition, you can click here.

