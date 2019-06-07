HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people around the country are gathering to observe National Gun Violence Awareness Day.
This is an event that takes place the first Friday every June, and the organizers here say that western Mass is no stranger to the effects of gun violence.
That’s why several people came out to Holyoke City Hall, wearing orange to show their solidarity.
The reason they're wearing orange is because it’s the color Hadiya Pendleton’s friends wore in her honor.
She’s the 15-year-old Chicago girl who was shot and killed a week after performing at President Obama’s second inauguration.
According to organizers, every day, 100 Americans are killed with guns, and firearms are the second leading cause of death for American children and teens.
Stephanie Strand with Moms Demand Action tells Western Mass News that addressing gun violence has to be tackled from its root cause.
“Make no mistake. Gun violence happens because of the guns, but it puts people on a dangerous path,” Strand tells us.
Strand says that's why support from community organizations is so important, and encourages everyone to be an ally and supports people who are victims of gun violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.