CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people came together on Saturday to help a Springfield man who has a history of giving back to his community.
Chris Thibault has worked with many local companies like Big Y and Mercedes-Benz of Springfield.
Now the car dealership wants to help him as he battles cancer.
It was all smiles as the ribbon was torn, which kicked off two-days of the Chris Thibault Car Wash Fundraiser at Mercedes-Benz of Springfield.
"You don't know everyone has your back until you get something like this," Thibault said.
36-year-old Thibault is battling stage four metastatic breast cancer.
First diagnosed five years ago it has now spread to his lungs, spine, ribs, and hip.
This kind of thing helps, in my opinion, just as much as chemotherapy. Having this amount of love come in to make you feel good. It's amazing," Thibault explained.
Sadly this isn't the first time Chris's family has gone through a battle like this together.
Three months ago, Chris's 31-year-old brother Brandon died after a battle with stage four melanoma.
"There's a possibility this could go wrong and I need to try to do everyone I can do to get better," Thibault said.
Peter Wirth, owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield and his wife, Micelle told Western Mass News they've experienced the community supporting them in the past and wanted to do what they could to support Chris and his family.
"It was a super warm welcome for us when we first announced that we were going to open this place here. It's amazing how many came out with advice or help so for us to reciprocate in a small way is amazing. We're just trying to do as much as we can to raise money for this good man. Everything here today was donated. We have a DJ, food, batch, and Nadim is here today and we'll have local burgers and others here tomorrow. A classic car show so if you have a classic car and you want to bring it out between 10-2 p.m. tomorrow," Peter Wirth said.
And if you missed Saturday's car wash fundraiser no worries.
Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is holding another one on Sunday from 11 to 4 p.m.
