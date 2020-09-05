SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people came out for a prayer walk in Springfield during Saturday morning.
The event started on the front steps of the Springfield City Hall and ended at Saint John's Church on Hancock Street.
Organizers said the walk was a response to all of the unrest in the country.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno also attended. Kim Norrington, an associate minister for the ADJJ Prayer Warriors, described why this event was important...
"We're trying to bring the peace of God, the love of God to the forefront so that we can remind one or the other that we are all his creations," she said. "If we could look at each other as human beings instead of color, it would make this thing a whole lot easier, and I think that's what we're trying to do now, is bring back the peace into the midst of this.
She also told Western Mass News she created Prayer Warriors to honor her late mother, who's initials are the same as the organization.
