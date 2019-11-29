SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people are expected to arrive in downtown Springfield this morning for the annual Parade of Big Balloons.
Parade goers can expect a very busy crowd in downtown Springfield and despite an early on balloon problem, parade officials are setting up for a great day.
While everyone’s main focus is on the big balloons at the parade, due to a helium shortage prior to today’s celebration, there are a limited amount of balloons.
Spirit of Springfield President Judy Matt tells Western Mass News this year, they will be flying three helium balloons and five cold air balloons.
The reason for only three is because of a national helium shortage, which resulted in hefty prices.
Because of this situation, Matt says the cold air inflatables are a different kind of attraction and people should still expect to see the Cat in the Hat leading the way.
Starting at 11:00 a.m., parade officials say over 50,000 people will be making their way on to Main Street, starting at Lyman Street and down Margaret Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.