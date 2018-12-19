CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Demolition is underway at the Hu Ke Lau.
Today, building wreckers are taking down the building right now.
This is a place where western Mass residents went to grab some delicious Polynesian food and see some entertainment.
The popular Polynesian restaurant officially closed its doors back in April.
If you're wondering what's left inside of the building, there's not much after an auction over the Summer.
The idea to tear down the building came from owner Andy Yee.
Yee tells Western Mass News they noticed the building and parking lot needed a lot of work of making minor fixes.
Instead of making minor fixes, they decided it would be best to tear it down.
Many residents from Chicopee and beyond are sad to see this building go after enjoying memories here for over fifty years.
The good news is this might not be the end of the Hu Ke Lau.
Yee says they may build a smaller venue somewhere down the road in Chicopee.
He says that Chicopee is growing and changing with the times and they want the Hu Ke Lau to reflect more modern times so that they can represent a city they love for another fifty years.
The Yee family currently has eight restaurant properties, and are working on developing and designing about five more.
