AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A big change is coming to the elementary schools in Agawam and it may impact your child. The town is redrawing the boundary lines based on where students live, which means dozens will have to switch schools.
“This will hopefully provide a little bit of a better experience overall for students and for teachers in the classroom,” said Sara Averill.
Effective September 2021, some students will be moving from Robinson Park Elementary School to Clifford Granger Elementary School and from Benjamin Phelps Elementary School to James Clark Elementary School.
Averill lives on High Meadow Road in Feeding Hills, one of the streets that will be changing schools. She said while she was a little sad at first, she understands the need for the change.
“My two oldest children are in Robinson at the elementary school and really have found a great positive experience there…As disappointed as I am, I'm also kind of excited that the opportunity presents itself that the class sizes will be a little bit more equitable at the different elementary schools,” Averill noted.
Western Mass News wanted to know exactly why the town was changing the boundary lines. Agawam Public Schools Superintendent Sheila Hoffman said it’s about balance.
“What we're seeing is that a couple of the schools have far more students than others, so we're really looking to equal out the enrollment, so we can equal out services and resources,” Hoffman explained.
We wanted to find out exactly how many students will have to move.
“It's about 100 students. There are more students moving from Robinson Park to Granger because those were our two schools that had the largest discrepancy in enrollment numbers,” Hoffman noted.
You wanted to know how streets were chosen. Hoffman said it all comes down to numbers.
“It was just how many students on a street, on a neighborhood that would make sense,” Hoffman said.
We’ve seen many of you speaking out online, worried about your children leaving their friends behind. Hoffman says the district took this into consideration.
“We moved whole neighborhoods together, so students who have been living close to each other and attending one school, if they have to move, if their neighborhood has been affected, they’re moving together, so they'll have familiar faces at their new school,” Hoffman explained.
Averill said her kids are grateful for this.
“At first, when I broke the news to them this morning before school, they were a little disappointed, but then knowing that all their friends they have on the bus with them right now will all be going to Granger come the fall, they weren't as disappointed and upset,” Averill added.
However, how will this impact teachers? We're told there are four who will be displaced, but the district has positions for them at other schools.
The big question: is there any way out of the move? We asked the superintendent if it was possible to file for an exemption. She said only one group of students gets that privilege.
“The accommodation we're able to give is for fourth graders, since it's their last year in the building. We're giving them the option to stay for one last year if they choose to,” Hoffman said.
During a time that’s brought nothing but change for students, some of you were concerned about adding one more to the list, but Hoffman said that actually makes this the perfect time to redistrict.
“So much is going to change at the beginning of next year…so next year’s going to be a rebuilding year anyways, so we figured this might be an opportunity to have this change kind of blend right in to the rebuilding of the schools,” Hoffman said.
That’s something Averill agrees with.
“After this past school year, with it be just kind of such a rollercoaster ride, at least they thought about this redistricting at a time that probably was smart,” Averill noted.
Hoffman said there is an open town meeting on May 4 for parents to come and express their concerns.
A full list of streets that are moving can be found by clicking here.
