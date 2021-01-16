HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Holyoke Winter Farmers' Market opened their doors yet again as part of an ongoing city-wide project.
Customers lined up at the Holyoke War Memorial to fill up on plenty of fresh food, but even better, all vendors take the snap and other statewide benefits.
People Western Mass News talked to, said being able to buy fresh food is a great thing for the community.
"Holyoke has a food dessert right now," said Holyoke resident J.R., "I think this is a great opportunity for people to get produce while supporting local farmers."
Even with the cold winter weather and new guidelines, organizers said the market is stocked up. Anyone can head over there on the first and third Saturday of the month, up until March.
