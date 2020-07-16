SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A midday march on Springfield City Hall brought together mothers who have lost children to gun violence or going missing in recent years. The group calls itself "MORE" which stands for mother, overlooked, reaching out, empowerment, and they're demanding action.
These moms are still grieving the loss of their children. Mothers want justice to be served and to make Springfield a safer place to live.
“I lost my son, Darrell Jenkins Tr. to gun violence. He was shot in front of my home in 2014, and his murder is still not solved," said the founder of "MORE", Juanita Batcherlor.
A mom asking for change and justice went it comes to the court system, crime, and repeat violent offenders. She and other mothers on a mission on Thursday as they marched from the city's police department down to Springfield City Hall.
Springfield Police told Western Mass News they try to get to the bottom of every homicide.
“I’ll let them know that our homicide unit, our detectives work all their cases diligently. They are there, they’re meeting with this group of mothers next week," said Springfield Police Department's spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Walsh said a big reason why justice has yet to be served for sons, like Darrell, is because witnesses have not come forward.
“Our homicide unit does an incredible job. They know the circumstances involving all these deaths. They know the players involved as well," he said. "The thing they deal with is a lack of cooperating witnesses. They need witnesses to not only tell their story but also be willing to testify in court.”
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said he continues to push for a change in state law, where if people do not agree with the prosecution of a repeat violent offender than it can be taken to a higher court.
“If they don’t like what they get, whether they say its in a district court, bail or bail restriction. They can kick it up to [the] superior court. If they don’t like it in superior court they can kick it up to a single justice in the state supreme court. We The People have no such opportunity. I’m just asking for an even playing field," Sarno said.
Batcherlor wants to meet with city officials to make Springfield safe, so another mom does not have to go through what she did.
"Everyone to be able to sit down, community, police, and the mayor to sit down and come up with a good solution to make Springfield a safer place to live in," Batcherlor said.
The Springfield Police Department told Western Mass News, so far, they took 70 illegal guns during arrests, and more than 20 of them were large capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.