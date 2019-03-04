Dozens of power outages across western Mass leaving hundreds in the dark.

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Eversource representatives are reporting hundreds of outages across western Mass due to the inclement weather.
In Agawam, 122 people at the Regency Park Condominiums are without power, according to the Agawam Police Department and Eversource, due to downed cable wires in the area.
In Longmeadow, over 300 residents are without power after a tree fell on some power lines on Bliss Road.
Police and Eversource crews are on scene attempting to mend the issue.
In Holyoke, several residents are in the dark due to an ongoing issue on Cherry Street.
Our crew on scene reported that they saw a power line across the road.
Details regarding that incident weren't immediately available, but Holyoke Police are investigating.
In Hadley, 415 people are without power following, what police say is, a weather-related issue.
Hadley Police state that, based on the calls they've received, the weather-related issues have affected residents on Rocky Hill and Huntington Roads.
The outages in Hadley were reported around 2:00 a.m.
Eversource is continuing to work feverishly to restore power to all affected residents, and most residents can expect power to be restored around 5:15 a.m.
