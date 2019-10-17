SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of school delays in the Western Mass.
So far there are 13 schools that have made changes due to the storm conditions.
For closings, Western New England University is closed and there are no morning classes for Career Tech.
Two hour delays are in full effect for Southwick- Tolland - Granville Schools; South Hadley Schools; May Center Schools; Longmeadow Schools & St. Mary's; Hampshire Reg. School Disctrict; Enflied, CT. Schools; East Longmeadow Schools and Agawam Public Schools.
Pre- schools in Agawam, East Longmeadow and Longmeadow Schools are closed for the morning.
For the most up-to-date list of closings and delays, CLICK HERE.
