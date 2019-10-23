SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- On Wednesday, the men and women in blue in Springfield were honored for heroic actions while on and off-duty.
It’s the first time in five years that a commendation ceremony was held.
The actions of those officers ranged from saving a drowning person to stopping an armed and threatening suspect.
Since he was 21-years-old, Springfield Police Officer Samuel Gomez knew he wanted to be a police officer in his hometown.
“I personally just love helping people, I always did. I like being a positive role model to the community,” Gomez explained.
Gomez said it’s a tough job that comes with many challenges and puts him in the face of danger.
On this day, he was recognized for his actions back on a summer night in 2015.
“Officer Gomez-Gonzalez demonstrated the highest degree of bravery, without regard to his personal safety in order to protect the well-being of the citizens, by apprehending an armed suspect. His quick observation and instinctive actions in pursuing the suspect indicate a great devotion to duty as a police officer,” said Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh.
Gomez just one of dozens of Springfield police officers recognized tonight.
Springfield Police Commissioner Cheryl Clapprood told Western Mass News that commendation ceremonies like Wednesday night’s is necessary for the department’s morale.
“There’s been a lot of law officers suicides, there’s a lot of depression amongst us. The job itself is tough and I started back on when’s the last time we recognized people for doing these outstanding and it been several years, so I assigned a captain and a deputy to look up all the write-ups we’ve had in the past, do their best job, picked those that they felt should be recognized tonight,” Clapprood explained.
Gomez said he understands that relations aren’t the best between the community and police, but he asks the public not to let the actions of a select few paint a bad picture of the entire police department.
“Personally, like I said, protecting and serving is our job, you know. We don't expect to be recognized or get a pat on the back, but sometimes it’s good to be recognized personally for things that happen just like that. We put our lives at-risk every day and to be able to be recognized in front of people, it’s pretty good,” Gomez added.
Also recognized tonight were the officers who pulled over Stewart Weldon and saved the woman who was with him.
Clapprood told Western Mass News that she hopes to bring back this commendation ceremony every October.
