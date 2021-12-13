SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- There have been huge losses for more than 30 people after two fires in Springfield, just in the past three days. They're now left to find a way to pick up the pieces with Christmas less than two weeks away.
One fire happened Saturday morning, while the other occurred early Monday morning. Families we spoke to are now wondering what they are going to do for the holidays.
Kemisha Redd was woken up Saturday morning by her 16-year-old son telling her that his room was filled with smoke.
"We just got out of the house as fast as possible,” Redd noted.
A fire broke out in the two-family house on Bowdoin Street around 5 a.m. Saturday and left 11 people without a place to live. The roof of the home was completely damaged by the fire.
Redd said her house has been deemed a total loss with her son losing the most.
"My 16-year-old, whose room was where the electrical fire started, he has lost everything,” Redd added.
Now, she's left to pick up the pieces, just two weeks before Christmas.
“The tree is up, we were ready. I was still in the process of buying stuff, but we were in the holiday spirit with our tree up, just being together and planning a dinner,” Redd said.
It's a similar story for 23 other Springfield residents who were also displaced by an early morning fire on Fort Pleasant Street on Monday.
"It's not fair,” said Dennis Adams, who was displaced by the Fort Pleasant Street fire.
The Adams family was among those displaced and lost three pets from the fire, along with their holiday decorations.
"We're supposed to get a lot of Christmas presents and we had this small little tree and now it's all ruined,” Adams said.
The American Red Cross is in the process of helping both families. In a statement to Western Mass News, a representative said:
“All families received financial assistance to help with short term emergency housing, food, and clothing. In the coming days, each will work with Red Cross recovery caseworkers who will assist them with resources and referrals to help with long term solutions."
However, they are not able to help families bring back the joys of Christmas time.
The cause of Saturday's fire was electrical, according to fire officials. The cause of Monday morning's fire is still under investigation.
A GoFundMe has been established for those displaced by the Bowdoin Street fire. You can CLICK HERE for more information.
