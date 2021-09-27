SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Dozens of State Troopers hand in their resignations in light of the governor's vaccine mandate.
We're getting answers from the union president on the next steps. Last week, a judge denied a request from the state police union to put a hold on Governor Charlie Baker's vaccine mandate.
The mandate requires all executive department employees to show proof of vaccination by October 17th, or risk losing their jobs.
Sergeant Michael Chevren, the president of the State Police Association told Western Mass News they aren't against vaccines, but they don't agree with the way they've been mandated.
Sargeant Chevren said they're in negotiations right now to get a reasonable alternative.
"A reasonable alternative being that if you have a religious exemption or if you have a medical exemption which is allowed under the executive order what will be allowed of the trooper will they be allowed to wear a mask will they be allowed to get weekly testing. What if I just choose not to? Will I be allowed to wear a mask? Will I be allowed weekly testing? These are questions that the governor's office has not been able to answer for us. Although the law the executive order allows we're allowed for those types of exemptions we're not told what will happen," said Sargeant Chevren.
Sargeant Chevren went on to say it'll be hard to see how this impacts communities in western Mass that rely on State Police barracks for 911 response calls, while they wait to see just how many Troopers they'll lose to the mandate.
Excellent! I'm truly glad they've handed in their resignations. If they won't get vaccinated, I don't want them around me at all especially in a position of temporary authority. They are, after all, supposed to be protecting us. If they refuse to do that, by all means let them go. And don't let the door hit them in the _____ (fill in a noun of your choice here) on their way out.
