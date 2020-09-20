SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- A car parade made it was through Springfield today.
Even though the Big E was canceled this year, city officials still wanted to do something special for "Springfield Day."
First responders left from Forest Park honking and cheering. Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno told Western Mass News why he wanted to get out there and celebrate the city.
"We are part of the community, and we want to let you know that we care. We want to be able to say thank you, and we also want to give a shoutout to our City of Springfield," said Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno.
The parade made stops throughout the whole city, handing out gifts along the way.
