NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It’s a move getting mixed reaction. President Trump doing whatever it takes to get his border wall.
The president's decision for a national emergency has people speaking out all over the country and in western Massachusetts.
On Monday, people in Northampton came out to protest their opposition to President Trump's declaration of a national emergency.
The snow, the cold, the holiday didn’t matter. Protesters showed up to get their voices heard.
"It's a little dreary and it's a heavy topic, but it's a good turnout," said Andrea Schmid with the Pioneer Valley Workers Center.
Schmid spoke to the passionate crowd about immigration and the president’s plan to fund the wall. She said that having a space like this with like minded people is positive and she has hope for change.
"I think it's a wonderful sign. People know it's really important that we share collective rage that this is happening and that rage is good and purposeful," Schmid added.
Protesters were armed with signs and messages of discontent with the president’s policies.
Those who participated said that this won’t be the last protest you see.
"People are all riled up, they are upset, and you are going to be seeing more and more of this," said Don Ogden.
Those who so passionately protested today told Western Mass News that they’re hopeful for the future.
