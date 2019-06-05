SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens of people are gathering in Springfield to protest the state's plan to make changes to renewable energy standards
Wednesday's event comes ahead of a meeting by the Department of Energy Resources.
This protest was organized by a number of environmental justice groups including Arise for Social Justice and Toxics Action Center.
According to the organizers, changes are being proposed to the state's renewable energy standards that they said will allow highly polluting biomass power plants to reap millions of dollars in clean energy subsidies.
The biggest concern among these protestors is that these proposed changes, could benefit biomass plants like the one being proposed in East Springfield.
"We don't want our money to go to pay for pollution. We don't want our money go toward worsening climate change. We want our money to go to sustainable, green energy infrastructure that will be around to hopefully sustain us for a really long time," said Katy Pyle with Arise for Social Justice.
More than 150 people are expected to turn out for tonight's hearing with several residents and elected officials on-hand.
The public hearing is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. at the John J. Dugan Academy auditorium on Wilbraham Road in Springfield.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.