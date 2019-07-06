SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Dozens came out in Springfield on Friday for the 6th Annual Mason Square Initiative Community Family Day.
This all happened at James Frances Hennessy Park.
The event was put on by the city, the D.A.'s Office and the Police C-3 Unit, who gave residents a chance to meet city officials and local law enforcement.
Venorise McCoy, the chairperson for the event, explained the importance of the event.
"First responders are there to help you when you need them at the worst time of your life possible. It's important that our community has a good dialogue with law enforcement, first responders, and the fire department emergency medical response," McCoy said.
The event included food, entertainment, raffles, and more activities for the family.
Mayor Dominic Sarno was also there.
