MONSON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) released a full graphical map detailing every city and town's average incidence rate based on positive COVID-19 cases released over the last two weeks, per every 100,000.
One western Mass. community, Monson, is in the red, which means a high risk of spreading COVID-19. Westhampton was red last week but has since turned gray.
Here is the latest map of Monson, which the DPH reports had 10 positive cases in the last 14 days:
Meantime, Wilbraham, Holyoke, and Easthampton remain yellow while Amherst, Springfield, Westfield, Chicopee, East Longmeadow, and Ludlow remain green.
For more information, you can click for the full report here.
