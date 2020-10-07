SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) released a full graphical map detailing every city and town's average incidence rate based on positive COVID-19 cases released over the last two weeks, per every 100,000.
There are multiple western Mass. communities, including Springfield, Amherst, Holyoke, and Sunderland, that are in the red, which means these towns and cities are at a high-risk of spreading COVID-19. Springfield was in the red in the DPH's report last week, which makes it now two weeks that the city has remained at a high-risk level.
Here is the latest map the DPH has released that includes positive tests that have been reported in the last 14 days:
The DPH reports that in the last two weeks Springfield has had 324 positive cases, Holyoke has had 62, Amherst has had 95, and Sunderland has 11.
Meantime, East Longmeadow, Wilbraham, Monson, Palmer, and Chicopee remain in the yellow while Agawam, West Springfield, Westfield, Ludlow, South Hadley, and Belchertown remain in the green.
For more information, you can click for the full report here.
