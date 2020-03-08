DPH: 15 new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus reported in Mass.

(WGGB/WSHM) - Officials from the state Department of Public Health have confirmed 15 new presumptive positive cases of the coronavirus, raising the total to 28.
The majority of the patients reside in the eastern part of the state.
The presumptive positive patients include five from Suffolk County that are between the ages of 30 and 60, five from Middlesex County that are between the ages of 40 and 60, four from Norfolk County that are between the ages of 40 and 60, and a female whose age and residence are unknown at this time.
Of those 15 new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus, eight of which were male and seven of which were female.
All of today's patients that tested presumptive positive are isolated at home.
This comes just one day after Mass. DPH officials announced five new presumptive positive cases of coronavirus.
Officials say that the risk of coronavirus in the state remains low.
To learn more on COVID-19, you can click or tap here for more information.
