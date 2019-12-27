SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - New numbers are out this evening from the state Department of Public Health as they track the spread of flu this season.
While state officials say the flu severity is still low throughout Massachusetts, they say more flu-like illness activity is being reported at this time now than during this week in years past.
"That's what I'm starting to see this year. That it's really kicking up," Physician Assistant Louise Cardellina tells us.
It's always after the season of caroling that we start to hear a different kind of jingle: the chorus of coughs and sneezes, ushering in another flu season.
"When it starts out like this, you know, it's going to be spreading," stated Cardellina.
Health workers at AFC Urgent Care in West Springfield say they've seen ten flu cases in the last week alone and it's not just one strain.
"In addition to Influenza A, which happens often, we're seeing B also," says Cardellina.
According to the state's Department of Public Health, flu-like illness activity is increasing earlier than in years past.
You can see Massachusetts has now moved into the darker blue "moderate" category sooner than in the other years on the chart.
Plus, they say health centers and clinics are reporting more cases of Influenza B than the A strain.
According to that report, western Mass is still light blue, meaning the flu-like illness activity is being reported less here when compared to other parts of the state, but that doesn't mean local urgent cares aren't still busy.
"I have an awful cough that gets aggravated and I have, like, a coughing fit, so I came in to find out what was wrong with me," one urgent care patient said.
We saw a number of people leaving wearing these masks and based on what people inside tell us, it was a fairly hectic Friday night for AFC.
"There's a couple in there that both have the masks on and they really look like they got something," one urgent care patient stated.
One family who came in to get a physical for their youngest says they'll have to come back another day.
"We couldn't get one, because they looked like they were busy. [Too many people in there?] Yeah," one urgent care patient added.
