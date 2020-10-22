SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) released a full graphical map detailing every city and town's average incidence rate based on positive COVID-19 cases released over the last two weeks, per every 100,000.

There are multiple western Mass. communities that are in the red, which means these towns and cities are at a high-risk of spreading COVID-19.

Buckland

Chicopee

East Longmeadow

Holyoke

Monson

Springfield

Westfield

This is the fourth week in a row that Springfield has been in the red zone.

Municipalities marked with an asterisk (*) have either a long term care facility, institution of higher education and or correction facility with more than 10 confirmed cases in the last 14 days, and these cases make up more than 30 percent of the total cases for that municipality in the last 14 days.

Here is the latest map the DPH has released that includes positive tests that have been reported in the last 14 days:

The DPH reports that in the last two weeks Buckland has had 5 cases, Chicopee has had 76, East Longmeadow has had 21, Holyoke has had 73, Monson has had 10, Springfield has had 260, and Westfield has had 52 cases.

Meantime, Agawam, Amherst, Belchertown, Easthampton, Granby, Ludlow, Palmer, Southwick, Ware, West Springfield, and Wilbraham remain in the yellow while Longmeadow, Northampton, Pittsfield, and South Hadley remain in the green.

For more information, you can click for the full report here.