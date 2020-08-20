SOUTH HADLEY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Once a week the Mass. Department of Public Health updates the COVID-19 risk map, ranking each town based on the risk level for the coronavirus. The Town of South Hadley was moved to high risk after seeing a spike in cases.
Western Mass News spoke with a state senator about what needs to be done to stop the spread of COVID-19. Lawmakers said free rapid testing is a great way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, so more sites are needed.
A spike in positive COVID-19 cases in South Hadley is now considered high risk for coronavirus spread, according to the latest data released by the state. It is the only town at high risk in western Massachusetts right now.
Western Mass News spoke on the phone with Senator Jo Comerford on the latest increase.
"There was an event, I understand, that caused it," Comerford said.
Here is the latest map of South Hadley, which has 32 positive cases in the last 14 days.
Surrounding communities, Springfield, Holyoke, and Easthampton are in yellow.
Comeford said the spike in cases is because people were not following safety guidelines.
"That came out of a lack of guidance, we believe," she said. "I think it is imperative to underscore that these restrictions are in place for the public’s health."
The senator said there are places that people can get tested.
