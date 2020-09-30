SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) released a full graphical map detailing every city and town's average incidence rate based on positive COVID-19 cases released over the last two weeks, per every 100,000.
One western Mass. community, Springfield, is in the red, which means a high risk of spreading COVID-19. Springfield was in the yellow in the DPH's report last week.
The mayor's office confirmed to Western Mass News that due to this latest development the city will not be permitted to continuing to Phase III Part II of the state's reopening plan.
Here is the latest map of Springfield, which the DPH reports had 221 positive tests in the last 14 days:
Meantime, Holyoke, Chicopee, Wilbraham, Eat Longmeadow, and Amherst remain yellow while South Hadley, Ludlow, Westfield, Agawam, and West Springfield remain green.
For more information, you can click for the full report here.
