WESTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Once a week Mass. Department of Public Health updates the COVID-19 risk map, ranking each town based on the risk level for the coronavirus. The Town of Westhampton moved to a high-risk level after seeing a spike in cases.
A spike in positive COVID-19 cases in Westhampton is now considered high risk for coronavirus spread, according to the latest data released by the state. It is the only town at high risk in western Massachusetts right now.
Here is the latest map of Westhampton, which has 5 positive cases in the last 14 days:
For more information, you can click on the full report here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.