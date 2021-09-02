Agawam PD 09/02/21

Image: Lt. Bonafilia, Agawam Police Department.

AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM)-- Department of Public Works crews are repairing a water main break in the area of Main Street between Elm and Leonard streets in Agawam, according to the Agawam Police Department.

Main Street Southbound will be detoured to Rt. 75.

Western Mass News received a photo of the water main break gushing into the air Thursday evening.

When Western Mass news crews arrived at the scene, there was an at least four-feet deep sink hole at the entrance of Central Street. Neighbors told Western Mass News Central Street was flooded with water and the street drained fairly quickly.

Residents on Central Street trying to drive home are parking outside a bank and are having to walk home.

Lt. Bonafilia said DPW crews will be out most of the night working on the repair.

