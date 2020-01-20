GREENFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The City of Greenfield saw approximately five inches of snowfall from this weekend's snowstorm.
People up here in Greenfield really worked together with the town because both the sidewalks and the roads are pretty clear.
Residents tell me they are happy to do their part when they see the Department of Public Works do theirs.
When you've lived in Greenfield as long as Lewis La Chance...
"Oh decades I guess," Lewis said.
It's easy to remember the time people didn't clear their sidewalks and catch basins after a snowfall.
"Water probably 300 feet maybe 100 yards and it was already turned to ice with the cold at night, so I like to avoid that if possible because uh..." Lewis explained.
[Nobody wants ice on the road.]
"No it's not too good for driving," Lewis noted.
So no matter how cold it gets...
Lewis always makes sure his piece of the city is clear after a storm like the one from this weekend.
[Do you ever get sick of it?]
"Once in a while...yup," Lewis said.
Other residents, such as Dakota Johnson noted how clean both the streets and sidewalks are, even after several inches of snow covered the streets.
A marked improvement they said over the last big snowfall before Christmas.
"I was here during the last snowstorm and the snowstorm before that and I don't think it's ever been this clear after a snowstorm," Dakota said.
Praising the DPW, while also crediting homeowners for keeping sidewalks clean for those who rely on feet, rather than a set of wheels.
"Rather just letting it sit there and it becomes ice and it's a fall hazard and people hurt themselves," Dakota said.
Maybe it was a desire to just get the shoveling over with or a more intentional effort to keep things clear for neighbors, but Greenfield's snow removal efforts are even impressing those, like Laurence Cloutier from Northfield, who doesn't live in town.
"You don't have to worry about slipping...hurting yourself. I just love it," Cloutier noted.
We reached out to the DPW for comment, but their offices were closed for the holiday.
Coming up at 6 on ABC40, we’re talking to a Franklin County business that welcomed the snowfall.
