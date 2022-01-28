CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Local public works crews are already out on the roads preparing for Saturday’s Nor’easter.
In Chicopee, they are pretreating all the roads with salt that is coated in a deicing agent.
Crews have been working around the clock and starting at 7 p.m. Friday, it will be all-hands-on-deck.
DPW Superintendent Elizabette Botellho said that all DPW crews and contractors will start tonight and go until Saturday night to make sure the roads are clear
“Once we get between two to three inches, we'll call in everybody. We have two teams for salt, so everybody will come in for plowing including contractors and subcontractors once we have about three inches of snow,” Batista explained.
Western Mass News and the First Warning Weather team will continue to follow the latest on the storm. Follow the latest on-air and in our app.
