AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- With snowfall expected to be higher in the northern parts of western Massachusetts, public works departments aren’t the only ones preparing for the flakes to fly.
In Amherst, the town uses a road-wetting mixture to help the salt stick to the roads.
However, before they could treat the roads, they had to make sure the downtown area was clear of some of those leftovers you may have gotten used to seeing in summer and fall.
“We’ve done a lot to prepare for this storm because it’s the…really kind of the first of the season,” said Guilford Mooring, superintendent of the Amherst Public Works Department.
Mooring said the plow drivers are ready to tackle whatever snowfall may come this weekend, but their preparations meant saying goodbye temporarily to one socially-distant activity we’ve grown used to during COVID-19.
“We were set-up for the outside dining, so we’ve taken all the barriers in and all the heaters from outside dining,” Mooring added.
With the trucks loaded and the routes determined for the possible three to six inches of snow, Mooring noted, “Everybody’s scheduled, everybody knows who’s got what job and we’re just gonna be waiting.”
Over in Hatfield, one business that’s built for COVID-19 safety is also bracing for snow.
“Snow is easier to work with in terms of bringing people out however once you get about an inch of snow on the ground people don’t really want to come out,” said Robert Schrader of Chestnut Mountain Christmas Tree Farm.
Schrader said this upcoming weekend is usually his busiest of the year.
On any other year, a snow storm wouldn’t be the best for business, but during COVID-19, Schrader said people have been clamoring for trees earlier than ever before.
“Everybody’s looking to start the holidays sooner. They’re getting their tree earlier, so our busiest weekend was last weekend,” Schrader noted.
A little snow this weekend shouldn’t slow people down too much
“You can’t cancel Christmas. People come out,” Schrader said.
