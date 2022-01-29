SPRINGFIELD, MA (WWGB/WSHM)—Western Mass News stopped by the Department of Public Works to find out how cleanup efforts are going.
Crews have been on the roads since 10:30 Saturday morning.
DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News they have about 130 contractor plows out and 15 city plows. he said roads are still pretty slippery and the main challenge crews are facing is the wind.
“The issue today isn't really the amount of snow it's the blowing snow. just took a random run around the city and we've plowed the main routes at least twice in some areas, some areas 3 or 4 times and the blowing snow is just kind of bringing it back on the street," said Cignoli.
Cignoli added that once the snow stops they’ll transition into the residential roads, saying they’re hoping to have all the roads clear by midnight.
A reminder that a parking ban is still in effect in the city. Cignoli said Police have been going around giving out tickets since 7:00 last night.
