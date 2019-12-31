GRANVILLE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Cleanup continues today after snow, sleet, freezing rain, and even thunder rolled through western Mass.
Western Mass News found out how some towns are tackling the icy mess.
An icy mess...the town of Granville is still covered in it.
It's causing tree branches and limbs to break and power lines to come down.
But the Department of Public Works has been working around the clock since Sunday night.
The Western Mass News 'skydrone' over Granville Tuesday captured where ice covers the trees.
"It's very pretty," says Deric Solek from Granville.
While pretty now, he says Tuesday's storm was intense.
"It was kind of gusty and eerie as you heard it last night and this morning. We saw transformers blow up this morning. It was pretty bad."
Granville DPW says they face a number of challenges in town due to their changing altitudes.
"We're standing at about 800 feet but the town goes to 12-1300. Big difference in the impacts. A lot of freezing on trees and trees in the roads. Our crews have been continuously at work since it started and been scraping, sanding, treating, plowing, re-treating, re-plowing. So it's just been a continuous effort to keep the roads opens," notes Doug Roberts
Superintendent, Granville Dept. of Public Works
The DPW says as their workload grows, their crew expands with five full time workers plus part time help.
"Major trees down, snap offs, a lot of it in people's yards. Some of it across the road and that continues, especially up in elevation. It's still cracking and breaking limbs," Doug tells us.
"A lot of ice, lot of ice. More ice than we've seen in a long time. Lot of trees coming down, icy roads, but the town of Granville is doing a great job with the roads and power companies trying to get it back on and up and running," adds Deric.
Granville DPW says the work is still not done. They have some walkways, parking lots and gravel roads to work on.
