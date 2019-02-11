LONGMEADOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- As we gear up for Tuesday's storm, so are public works departments.
From plowing to laying salt , the Longmeadow DPW said that they will have 14 plows out on the roads Tuesday.
The plows at the Longmeadow DPW yard have not been busy this season.
Longmeadow DPW Director Mario Mazza said that the trucks have done a lot more spreading of salt than plowing of snow.
However, tomorrow, they'll be busy doing both.
Mazza told Western Mass News this winter has been a mixed bag.
"We're not complaining. We're happy to have less snow than more, but our salt budget has definitely taken a toll," Mazza said.
Mazza said that they've been able to have a plan of attack for the season's past storms, but tomorrow is a different story.
"When it switches over from snow to rain, it plays an important role in how we're going to go after the storm and so not knowing when that's going to happen and how much snow we're going to have before it switches over really monkeys with our plan and so that's the biggest challenge," Mazza explained.
To make sure they're geared up and ready for tomorrow's storm, Longmeadow DPW workers are taking advantage of today's weather to put plows on all 14 of their trucks and load them up with salt
"Every storm's a little different. Temperature, time of day it happens, and because this storm is happening in the middle of the day, the evening commute is impacted. We cannot really plow during those hours because of the traffic and so our hope is that the salt will keep the roads passible until folks get home and then the traffic will lighten up and that will give us the ability to get out there and plow," Mazza added,
Mazza has a very important reminder for drivers: to give all the plow drivers and DPW crews space as they work through the storm.
