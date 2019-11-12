SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Chilly temperatures creeped across western Massachusetts on Tuesday.
That left people, like Dave Genest from New Hampshire, to bundle up.
"I like cold weather. I can't wait for it to snow. I like to ski. I like to embrace the snow," Genest explained.
Western Mass News checked in with public works crews, like Longmeadow DPW Director Mario Mazza, to see how they're dealing with this unusually cold weather.
"So today, we were monitoring temperature and conditions on the road," Mazza said.
Mazza told Western Mass News earlier rain on the roads dried up, so they didn't need to treat them, but they are keeping a close eye on the temperature since it is expected to drop from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning.
"As I can see on the radar, it looks like it is drying up, so the breeze that we are feeling today should dry the roads and hopefully, we do not need to go back out and treat any of the roads," Mazza explained.
Mazza said his crews are winter-ready.
"Leading up to the first storm, we are making sure all the potholes are filled, all the trenches in the road are filled," Mazza noted.
Normally in icy conditions, the DPW makes sure there are no slippery spots on the road.
"We use salt. We have used certain other additives, magnesium chloride, and that works at a lower temperature, so those are the things we normally use to combat icy roads," Mazza said.
Temperatures in this area are expected to plummet to 10 degrees by Wednesday morning.
Genest is prepared for much colder weather back in New Hampshire.
"Its suppose to be zero tonight and it might be in the minus numbers tomorrow," Genest said.
