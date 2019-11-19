BLANDFORD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Snow hit the ground in some western Massachusetts communities on Tuesday.
While most communities are feeling the winter cold, some are now even seeing snow.
In the town of Blandford, snow has already hit the ground and the town’s highway superintendent told Western Mass News his crews are already working.
“We got out here at 4 o’clock this morning. We made sure the trucks were all set. We went out, we inspected all the roads, and we treated them accordingly based on what was coming in, and knowing that we had to be prepared for school buses and people going to work and everything," said Rene Senecal.
This time last year, Blandford has a very difficult time with the winter weather due to a lack of resources.
"They had a severe problem equipment-wise. Towards the end of the year, they were basically very much in harm's way," Senecal added.
Senecal said he has full confidence this will not be a problem this year after the town came up with a funding plan.
“To upgrade the equipment, purchase the equipment, and to turn around continually move forward on this," Senecal added.
For the first time, the town will be adding a new liquid addition to the trucks that will not only make the travel smoother, but better for the environment.
“Using organic juices and magnesium to apply on roads, such as the state does, it eliminates some of the salt, usage, some of the sand usage, but it gives us a much better preemptive strike on what we call pre-treating roads," Sencal said.
All winter trucks in Blandford will add this system. Senecal said the addition will be in full effect within days.
