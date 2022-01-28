CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Public works crews all around western Massachusetts worked all day Friday to prepare for the snow.
A large pile of blue salt sits in a shed at the Chicopee Department of Public Works, but it's slowly dwindling as trucks fill up to bring to the roadways.
Starting Friday morning, Chicopee DPW trucks were out pretreating the roads with salt, coated in a deicing agent to help them clear the roads for the snowfall.
"Once you get the salt down and it starts snowing, it creates like this layer that, when we go to plow, it actually allows us to really scrape down to the pavement,” said Elizabette Batista, Chicopee DPW superintendent.
Once the snow begins to fall, it will be all-hands-on-deck.
"Once we get between two to three inches, we'll call in everybody. We have two teams for salt, so everybody will come in for plowing including contractors and subcontractors once we have about three inches of snow,” Batista added.
Crews in Springfield also prepared. Our First Warning meterologists said that this snow will start late Friday night and last until Saturday night. The city’s director of public works, Chris Cignoli, told Western Mass News that he has some concerns about the length this storm.
"So if you plow a particular street and you say you're done and you don't go back, there could be two-and-a-half, three inches of snow there, so that's the sort of circular thing we have to keep doing, is going back to certain areas,” Cignoli explained.
He's then concerned about the forcasted wind for Saturday.
"There will be on this storm, a lot of blowing snow. You will see certain places in city where you may see no snow on the ground and then 100 feet away, you see four, five feet simply because it's all blown in that direction,” Cignoli added.
Cignoli said they will be working around the clock Saturday and into Sunday to make sure all the roadways are clean and safe.
"Our whole role, at this point, is making sure we have people for the storm and make sure we have enough people after the storm, through rotations, to make sure we put out 10, 15 trucks afterwards to make sure we can do cleanup and sanding and salting and things like that,” Cignoli noted.
Western Mass News and the First Warning Weather team will continue to follow the latest on the storm. Follow the latest on-air and in our app.
