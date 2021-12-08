SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Springfield Department of Public Works is preparing ahead of the potential snow Wednesday.

Crews are making sure the roads are safe for drivers.

Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli tells Western Mass News that they have all three shifts up and running for the winter season. 

"If it does turn into a plowable event we activate our operations side - notify all of our contractors and we're ready to go," said Cignoli. 

Cignoli said that crews were out Monday night to prevent any rain from freezing and that same plan is in place for Wednesday. 

He adds that staffing is looking better than last year, with 120 contractors ready to go. 

