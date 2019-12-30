EASTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- We're dealing with a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain across the Pioneer Valley.
WIth slippery roads, branches down, and cars sliding off the road, winter is in full effect.
Public works crews in Easthampton are preparing for anything coming their way.
"We still got a long way to go with this storm, so we're ready. We got our sanders ready, we've got salt material behind us that is ready to go and we got our chainsaws ready in case we get some icing and trees down," said Easthampton public works director Joseph Pipczynski.
Western Massachusetts has already seen the first major snow storms of the season.
Pipczynski told Western Mass News they are in good standing.
"We're in good shape. We have contractors on stand by. All of our equipment is up and running. After the last storm, we repaired any breakdowns we may have had, so our equipment is good and the guys are well rested," Pipczynski added.
Pipczynski said the city receives salt on a need basis and estimates they will receive 2,000 to 2,500 tons of salt for the year. He said they have been preparing for the season since November.
The winter weather mix is expected to go into the night and into tomorrow morning.
"So if the storm comes in and changes, we're ready to make those changes with it," Pipczynski explained.
Pipczynski said the city has six to 10 drivers on standby and workers from other departments that can come in if needed.
As always, the city urges drivers to remain off the roads if possible so that they can best do their work.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.