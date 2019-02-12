SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- DPW crews in Springfield have been out pretreating the roads with pure salt and with salt-sand mixture since early Tuesday morning.
As the snow started around noon, that pre-treatment became more of a co-treatment.
Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli told Western Mass News traffic can really compete with their efforts to lay down salt, especially when a storm hits at rush hour like this one.
"Especially in the early part of a storm, if we're just doing treatment out there and everybody's out there driving. All that does is pack snow down on the road so that later, when we're trying to do a plow, it doesn't scrape up as easy. If we've done pre-treatment however, depending upon the temperatures that pre-shipment doesn't really take in effect. It makes a little bit more difficult when you're trying to do the pre-treatment, you have a lot of traffic on the road, so the timing of it," Cignoli explained.
Unlike the last storm, this one also contains a wintery mix.
Cignoli said that with fluctuating temperatures, they can plow a road and have it be clear of snow but still have ice to contend with, which is why that initial treatment of salt is so important.
Right now, drivers are asked to heed the city's parking ban. That's no parking on the odd side of the street between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. and no parking on the even side between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
