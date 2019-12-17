AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Slick and slushy travel conditions were seen across western Massachusetts on Tuesday.
Crews have been out all day treating and plowing.
Nasty and messy. Those are the best two words to describe the weather we dealt with since early this morning.
Amherst Department of Public Works said their crews have been out non-stop.
"We’ve seen everything from a little bit of snow, to a lot of snow, to a lot of sleet, to a little bit of rain, so we’re getting a mixed bag," said Amherst DPW Supt. Guilford Mooring.
That winter weather mixture led to school cancellations, messy travel conditions. and constant clean-up for DPW crews.
"We set-up first to have snow because that was the primary forecast was a lot of snow, so we treated the roads last night around midnight, one o’clock. Now, we’re just continuing to stay on top of little problem areas we know of. Those areas we’ve been treating and looking at more often," Mooring explained.
Driving through Amherst, there's a noticeable pile up of snow and slush. The DPW said there is a reason for that.
"We’re trying not to take everything off the roads yet because if it turns to freezing rain, we want something that the rain will fall on besides the roads and freeze to," Mooring noted.
Marshall Ash told Western Mass News that he doesn't let wet weather stop him from getting outside.
"Oh. it’s fine. I do 10,000 steps a day and I’m dressed for it. Everything’s every comfortable. [Reporter: Do you enjoy winter?] No, but I get along with it very well," Ash said.
Back at DPW, they hope the sleet and freezing rain stops soon and snow moves back in.
"If it turns to all snow at the end, that’s great and we’ll love it. If it turns to freezing rain, we’ll probably be working into midnight again," Mooring explained.
