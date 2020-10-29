SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The city of Springfield is preparing not only for the upcoming weather Friday, but for the long winter months ahead.
Department of Public Works officials told us they’re not worried about tomorrow’s snowfall, but they said looking ahead into winter, they are down in numbers when it comes to plow drivers.
“Our guys are out there today, tonight, tomorrow cleaning drains and stuff like that,” said Springfield DPW Director Chris Cignoli.
Cignoli said the amount of rain and snow expected for Friday likely won’t cause flooding or downed limbs.
“I get more nervous when we get it all at once and we’re not really going to get that because it’s going to be a steady rain,” Cignoli added.
Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno explained that Eversource has prepared, just in case, to make sure the power stays on.
“We’ll be ready to go if something was to abruptly change. I think we should be okay, but you have to be ever vigilant,” Sarno explained.
The bigger fear for city employees is Friday’s anticipated cold temperatures, which could turn rain and snow into black ice.
“I think the low is going to be like 23° so you’re gonna get some surface freezing…We will have people out and be doing sanding, salting, and whatever we need to do in particular areas,” Cignoli explained.
Cignoli said the department is still trying to hire plow drivers for the winter season. He said they have about 50 contractors.
“We want to be well into the hundreds, 125-plus. This time last year, we were probably at 75, so we’re a little bit behind,” Cignoli said.
The biggest issue, he said, are landscaping companies who want to sign-up trucks, but have had to lay-off the manpower to drive them.
“They are having extreme difficulty finding people to drive for them because some of these companies have cut back for COVID or for other reasons,” Cignoli said.
As for tomorrow’s rain and snow, city officials have said they don’t anticipate enough accumulation for a parking ban to go into effect.
