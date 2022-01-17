CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Public works crews are out in full force Monday morning, clearing the roads of snow, sleet, and freezing rain.
Crews started treating the roads Sunday night and when our crew arrived at the DPW yard in Chicopee this morning, we saw the last few trucks heading out.
We've learned about 50 plow trucks are on standby today in Chicopee. Crews were busy plowing snow overnight and now that we are dealing with rain, the goal is to salt and sand the roads to prevent ice from forming.
Western Mass News spoke with the Chicopee DPW Superintendent Elizabette Batista, who said her team is staffed and ready to clear the roads despite a surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.
“We’re fortunate that, in general, DPW workers have been staying pretty healthy and very little impact on our operations,” Batista added.
Western Mass News will continue to follow the latest conditions and will have the latest throughout the morning on-air on FOX 6 and in our app.
