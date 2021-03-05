NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Crews in Northampton are working to repair a water main break Friday morning.
According to Northampton Police, Department of Public Works crews are out on Hillside Avenue at Round Hill Road working to repair the issue.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while crews work.
In a photo posted on Facebook, you could see water streaming down the road.
No word how long the repair is expected to take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.