SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- The Springfield Department of Public Works said that crews have been preparing for Friday’s snowfall for over a month.
Vinny DeSantis, the department’s deputy director of operations, told Western Mass News that plows will be out in full force this morning. He added that crews are prepared to tackle the early morning commute.
“We started to treat the roads last night around eight o’clock. Another crew came in with myself around 11 and we’ve been out there spreading the secondary routes in the residential neighborhoods and the main arteries,” said Ken Backland, maintenance worker at Springfield DPW.
Despite a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, DeSantis said the city is in good shape when it comes to drivers. He’s short on inspectors right now, but after the snow is plowed, if the city needs more, there are backups on hand.
The message from DPW to please stay home this morning if you do not have to get on the road.
