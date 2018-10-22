AGAWAM, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- Some Agawam residents were without water for a time Monday after an equipment issue prompted a line to be temporarily shut down.
Agawam Police said that their department received a report of a water main break in the area of North Westfield Street and Parkedge Drive shortly after 11 a.m. today.
Christopher Golba, the town's DPW Superintendent, told Western Mass News that crews were installing a new line in the area when they encountered a problem with a piece of equipment.
The water department then had to shut down that line for a time, which caused some residents to have low or no water pressure.
Golba noted that a minimal amount of water was lost before the necessary valves were shut down to reduce the water pressure in the area.
